BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY) Stock Price Up 0.6%

BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY – Get Rating) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $10.06. 798 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 2,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average is $10.77.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.6179 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%.

BioGaia AB (publ) develops, markets, and sells probiotic products with documented health benefits worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pediatrics, Adult Health, and Other. The Pediatrics segment offers drops, oral rehydration solutions, and gut health tablets, as well as cultures that are used as an ingredient in infant formula.

