BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) PT Lowered to $70.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $146.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BMRN. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.46.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $72.17 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $94.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 400.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $519.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $103,253.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,364.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 6,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $498,226.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,639 shares of company stock valued at $9,225,134 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

