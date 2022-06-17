bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $84.79

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $84.79 and last traded at $87.30, with a volume of 66 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.64.

bioMérieux Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BMXMF)

bioMérieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for the diagnosis of infectious diseases in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

