Bitcoin Gold Market Capitalization Reaches $266.98 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 16th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 29.1% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $266.98 million and approximately $15.33 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for $15.24 or 0.00074853 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

