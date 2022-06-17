BitcoinPoS Tops 1-Day Volume of $68.00 (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 17th. In the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 22.9% higher against the dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be bought for about $0.0657 or 0.00000321 BTC on exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a total market cap of $365,001.74 and approximately $68.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BitcoinPoS (BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,763,818 coins and its circulating supply is 5,552,364 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

