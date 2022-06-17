BitCore (BTX) Market Cap Achieves $1.35 Million

BitCore (BTX) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for about $0.0746 or 0.00000364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitCore has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. BitCore has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and $137,653.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,472.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,071.52 or 0.05233928 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000270 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003184 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00024533 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00219973 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.86 or 0.00536598 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.43 or 0.00524742 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00068016 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004097 BTC.

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

