BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the May 15th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

DSU traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,014. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average is $10.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSU. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 65.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,085,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,308,000 after purchasing an additional 429,486 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,335,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 278.4% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 174,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 128,268 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,189,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,805,000 after buying an additional 95,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

