BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the May 15th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
DSU traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,014. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average is $10.61.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (DSU)
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.