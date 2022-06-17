BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Short Interest Up 41.8% in May

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the May 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,499,000 after purchasing an additional 95,384 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 5.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the third quarter worth $1,385,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 10.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 25.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUE traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.26. 87,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,094. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $15.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average of $12.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

