BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the May 15th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:MVF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,654. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVF. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,487,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,141,000 after buying an additional 36,529 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 695,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 148,896 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 652,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 319,765 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 641,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 26,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 30.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 143,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

