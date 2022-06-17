BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the May 15th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE:MVF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,654. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.43.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%.
About BlackRock MuniVest Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.
