Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

NYSE:BX opened at $89.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37. Blackstone has a 1 year low of $87.39 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.93%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 25,200 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $1,546,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone purchased 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and have sold 669,650 shares worth $37,169,012. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

