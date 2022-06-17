Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.40

Shares of Blencowe Resources Plc (LON:BRES – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.40 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.40 ($0.04), with a volume of 318843 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.45 ($0.04).

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.05 million and a P/E ratio of -5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.76, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.46.

Get Blencowe Resources alerts:

About Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES)

Blencowe Resources Plc acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Orom-Cross Graphite project covering an area of approximately 520,000 hectares located in Northern Uganda. The company was formerly known as Cora Gold Limited and changed its name to Blencowe Resources Limited in September 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blencowe Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blencowe Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.