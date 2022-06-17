Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.40

Shares of Blencowe Resources Plc (LON:BRES – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.40 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.40 ($0.04), with a volume of 318843 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.45 ($0.04).
The stock has a market capitalization of £6.05 million and a P/E ratio of -5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.76, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.46.
About Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES)
