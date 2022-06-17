Blockpass Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (PASS)

Blockpass (PASS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. One Blockpass coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Blockpass has a market cap of $218,461.12 and $13.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blockpass has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Blockpass

PASS is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Blockpass Coin Trading

