Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Bloom Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.55.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy stock opened at $16.01 on Monday. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $37.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.83.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.27). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $201.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 3,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $76,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $37,680.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 357,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,623,326.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,618 shares of company stock valued at $290,642 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy (Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.