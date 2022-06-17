BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) Stock Price Down 2.8%

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$19.03 and last traded at C$19.08. 283,442 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 231,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.62.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%.

