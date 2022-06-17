Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the May 15th total of 952,300 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 364,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of BCC stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.91. 998,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,984. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $85.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.30.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $7.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 62.72% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 18.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $2.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.15%. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.20%.

BCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,887,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 76.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 540,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,578,000 after buying an additional 233,636 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,229,000 after purchasing an additional 201,074 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $459,180,000 after purchasing an additional 191,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 1,382.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 194,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 181,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

