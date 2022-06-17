Bokf Na Acquires 1,144 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bokf Na boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $32,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Texas Instruments by 7.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,531,000 after acquiring an additional 57,658 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 19,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.27. 53,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,368,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market cap of $138.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $150.20 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.76.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

