Bokf Na Boosts Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Bokf Na raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,418 shares during the period. Bokf Na owned approximately 0.54% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $43,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Friedenthal Financial grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 172,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,067,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,395,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 280.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 23,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $442,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.22. The company had a trading volume of 8,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,280. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $90.89 and a 52 week high of $114.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.90 and its 200 day moving average is $106.22.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

