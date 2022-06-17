Bokf Na Decreases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bokf Na cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 0.8% of Bokf Na’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bokf Na’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $52,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $272.53. 2,309,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,550,760. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.28.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

