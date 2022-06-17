Bokf Na Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Bokf Na raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 446,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,682 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $22,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 327.9% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter.

EFV stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,637,872 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

