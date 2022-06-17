Bokf Na Has $14.85 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bokf Na raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $14,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,190,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,509,544,000 after purchasing an additional 65,623 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,603,000 after purchasing an additional 241,296 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after acquiring an additional 86,441 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,995,048,000 after acquiring an additional 106,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,748,000 after acquiring an additional 305,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $6.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $434.22. 20,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,347. The firm has a market cap of $87.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 389.16, a P/E/G ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $406.47 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $470.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $541.59.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.04, for a total value of $406,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total value of $55,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,446 shares in the company, valued at $644,973.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,470 shares of company stock valued at $9,406,060. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $692.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $640.70.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

