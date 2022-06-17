Bokf Na Purchases 14,912 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Bokf Na raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,912 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $13,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 9,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.72.

Shares of NYSE LH traded up $6.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.16. 5,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.19. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $212.40 and a twelve month high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $652,871.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total transaction of $156,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.