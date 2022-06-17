Bokf Na Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bokf Na lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 388,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,945 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 1.7% of Bokf Na’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bokf Na owned 0.16% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $109,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,549,000 after acquiring an additional 61,518 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,141,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,944,000 after acquiring an additional 34,503 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,705,000 after acquiring an additional 556,376 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,941,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,195,000 after buying an additional 154,594 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,522,000 after buying an additional 210,504 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.91. The company had a trading volume of 87,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,416. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.90. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.00 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

