Bokf Na Sells 46,210 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Bokf Na decreased its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,895 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46,210 shares during the period. Bokf Na owned approximately 0.86% of AAON worth $35,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAON. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in AAON by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AAON by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 40,764 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AAON by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in AAON by 495.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 23,749 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in AAON by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,255. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.38 and a 200-day moving average of $61.08. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $83.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21 and a beta of 0.72.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $182.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.47 million. AAON had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is 34.23%.

In other AAON news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,776.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 3,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $174,462.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,906.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,999 shares of company stock valued at $968,144 over the last three months. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Sidoti upgraded shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

