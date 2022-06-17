Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target Raised to C$56.00

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.25 to C$56.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Bombardier from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$2.35 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC raised shares of Bombardier from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$68.75 to C$81.25 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Bombardier from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.45.

Get Bombardier alerts:

OTCMKTS BDRBF opened at $20.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.02. Bombardier has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $1.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bombardier stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bombardier Inc. ( OTCMKTS:BDRBF Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Bombardier Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.