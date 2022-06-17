BonusCloud Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (BXC)

BonusCloud (BXC) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 17th. BonusCloud has a total market cap of $625,779.89 and approximately $462.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BonusCloud coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BonusCloud has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004884 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,506.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00117354 BTC.

BonusCloud Profile

BonusCloud is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,352,137,888 coins. The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud . The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io . BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

