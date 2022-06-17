Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Lowered to Hold at Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have C$45.00 price target on the stock.

BRLXF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Boralex from C$45.25 to C$42.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.54.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRLXF opened at $31.02 on Monday. Boralex has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $34.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day moving average of $28.84.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

