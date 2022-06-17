Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Buys 2,672 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned 0.07% of Northrop Grumman worth $40,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,079,988,000 after purchasing an additional 742,676 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $627,275,000 after purchasing an additional 119,686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,429,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $514,655,000 after purchasing an additional 99,024 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,335,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $516,808,000 after purchasing an additional 51,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,274,000 after purchasing an additional 227,433 shares during the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.80.

NOC stock traded down $9.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $439.59. 12,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,472. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $344.89 and a 52-week high of $492.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $459.19 and a 200-day moving average of $423.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.71.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

