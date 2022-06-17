Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Buys 8,204 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $17,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.69.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.29. The company had a trading volume of 73,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,071. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $122.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.78.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

