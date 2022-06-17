Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $9.32 Million Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Fortive were worth $9,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 295.6% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,653.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.37. The company had a trading volume of 40,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,275. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.27.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

