Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Purchases 13,757 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 81.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,603 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,757 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 52,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $13,643,000 after purchasing an additional 14,061 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,496 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $1,633,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $593,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FDX stock traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $228.10. 61,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,551,739. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $304.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.75%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.30.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.