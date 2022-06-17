Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Purchases 7,797 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 727,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $28,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Enbridge by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.42.

ENB traded down $1.19 on Friday, hitting $39.78. The company had a trading volume of 245,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512,163. The company has a market cap of $80.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.77. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.88.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.16%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

