Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 2,109 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,756 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $10,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $4.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.28. 6,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,377. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.92 and a 1 year high of $413.89. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $263.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.40.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.60.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

