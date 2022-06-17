Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 5 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,517 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in NVR were worth $8,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,650.00 to $4,145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,528.75.

Shares of NVR stock traded up $29.08 on Friday, reaching $3,699.08. 705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,417. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4,309.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4,909.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 2.68. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,609.16 and a one year high of $5,982.44.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $100.47 by $16.09. NVR had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $63.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.