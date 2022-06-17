Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Trims Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,712 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $43,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $548,643,000 after acquiring an additional 165,817 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 20,783 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 96,516 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 455,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,898,000 after acquiring an additional 51,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Societe Generale increased their price target on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.61.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $7.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,184,238. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $124.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

