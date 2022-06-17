Bradley Louis Radoff Acquires 50,000 Shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Stock

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) Director Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.21 per share, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,987,163 shares in the company, valued at $8,811,630.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of ENZ stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.32. The stock had a trading volume of 136,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.03 million, a PE ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 0.81.
Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The medical research company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.05 million for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%.
ENZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Enzo Biochem from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.
Enzo Biochem Company Profile (Get Rating)
Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enzo Biochem (ENZ)
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.