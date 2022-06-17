Bradley Louis Radoff Acquires 50,000 Shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Stock

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) Director Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.21 per share, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,987,163 shares in the company, valued at $8,811,630.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ENZ stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.32. The stock had a trading volume of 136,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.03 million, a PE ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 0.81.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The medical research company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.05 million for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 59.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Enzo Biochem from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

