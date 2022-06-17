Bradley Mark J. Raises Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bradley Mark J. grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,097 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% in the third quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 17.3% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.87, for a total transaction of $432,101.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,327,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $553,691.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,435 shares of company stock valued at $22,250,485. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Bank of America decreased their target price on Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.50.

Salesforce stock traded down $8.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $159.83. The company had a trading volume of 235,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,901,036. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.25 and a 200 day moving average of $208.99. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $159.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.13, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

