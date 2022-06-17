BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.72

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.72 and traded as low as $5.36. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas shares last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 89,752 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average of $6.01. The stock has a market cap of $363.93 million, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.404 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 193,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 57,623 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 101,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 18,930 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 156.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 6,646.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 73,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 13,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile (NYSE:LND)

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning.

