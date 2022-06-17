Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Oppenheimer

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $60.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BRZE. Cowen cut their target price on Braze to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Braze in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Braze from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.64.

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $33.11 on Tuesday. Braze has a 52-week low of $27.09 and a 52-week high of $98.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.19.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Analysts predict that Braze will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Braze news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $2,678,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at $844,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 77,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $2,912,019.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 305,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,405,996.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 308,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,554,072 in the last 90 days. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 50,225.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the first quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

