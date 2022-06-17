Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) PT Lowered to $47.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BRZE has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Braze from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Braze from $60.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.64.

Shares of BRZE opened at $33.11 on Tuesday. Braze has a twelve month low of $27.09 and a twelve month high of $98.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.19.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Analysts expect that Braze will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Braze news, Director Douglas A. Pepper purchased 175,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $6,546,065.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 5,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $187,382.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,533,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 308,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,554,072. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Braze by 50,225.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze during the first quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

