Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.77. Bridgeline Digital has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Roger E. Kahn acquired 23,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $27,940.77. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,589 shares in the company, valued at $81,419.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders purchased a total of 51,702 shares of company stock worth $62,797 over the last ninety days. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 92.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 22,306 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 535.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 136,032 shares during the period. 26.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

