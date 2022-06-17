BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Receives $29.25 Average PT from Brokerages

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on BSIG. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSIG stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.65. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $31.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.39%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

