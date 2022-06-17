Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Holdings Increased by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,071 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 0.6% of Humankind Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 64,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,281,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,815,000 after buying an additional 57,017 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 14,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

NYSE:BMY traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.70. 499,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,180,422. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $78.61. The firm has a market cap of $156.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.60%.

In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $8,877,050. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.