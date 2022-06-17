Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,512 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $18,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $685.70.

In related news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $982,098. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total value of $1,877,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,410 shares of company stock valued at $10,704,843. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVGO opened at $497.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $567.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $590.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $455.71 and a 1 year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

