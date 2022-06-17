Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,054 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 1.8% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $2,403,800,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 22,117.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 752,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $500,581,000 after buying an additional 748,903 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,949,003,000 after purchasing an additional 624,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,001,395,000 after purchasing an additional 542,398 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $980,300,000 after purchasing an additional 406,091 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadcom news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total value of $1,562,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total value of $1,877,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,410 shares of company stock valued at $10,704,843 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $497.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $455.71 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $567.81 and a 200 day moving average of $590.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $685.70.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

