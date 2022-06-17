Brokerages Set 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Target Price at $20.43

Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DDD. StockNews.com lowered 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on 3D Systems from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on 3D Systems from $23.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 10,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $106,480.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 577,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,060,159. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jim D. Kever purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 404,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,309,756.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,136 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,871 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 192,484 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,451 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.39. 3D Systems has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $41.48.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 41.50%. The company had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that 3D Systems will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

