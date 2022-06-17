Brokerages Set Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Price Target at $31.57

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.57.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FULC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

In other news, Director Robert J. Gould sold 24,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $197,494.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 506,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,103,703. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Gould sold 5,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $135,256.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 506,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,169,252.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,263 shares of company stock worth $1,537,836. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 35.6% during the first quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 82,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 21,741 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $2,758,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 180.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 152,759 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FULC opened at $4.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.16. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $33.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.55.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.01). Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 529.15% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. The business had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

