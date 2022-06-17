Brokerages Set Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) PT at $112.00

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ONEXF. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Onex from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Onex from C$110.00 to C$104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Onex from C$108.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Onex from C$121.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Onex stock opened at $50.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.51. Onex has a 12-month low of $50.23 and a 12-month high of $79.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.06.

Onex ( OTCMKTS:ONEXF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 70.24%. The firm had revenue of $158.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.0777 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Onex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.45%.

Onex Company Profile

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

