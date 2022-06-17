BSCView (BSCV) Price Tops $0.0022

BSCView (BSCV) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One BSCView coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BSCView has traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar. BSCView has a total market capitalization of $26,197.17 and approximately $34.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 86.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12,219.39 or 0.59686375 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00438629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004879 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00084224 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012698 BTC.

BSCView Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

BSCView Coin Trading

