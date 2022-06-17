Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,398 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.10% of Bunge worth $13,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,920 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter worth about $52,225,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 984,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,926,000 after acquiring an additional 431,580 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bunge in the third quarter valued at about $23,687,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bunge by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,161,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,768,000 after buying an additional 190,022 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bunge news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $5,135,696.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $100.24 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $71.73 and a twelve month high of $128.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.46 and its 200-day moving average is $104.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.49.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.02. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.60%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

