Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,625 ($31.86) to GBX 2,800 ($33.98) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($35.81) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($40.05) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunzl presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,897.14 ($35.16).
LON:BNZL opened at GBX 2,577 ($31.28) on Monday. Bunzl has a 1-year low of GBX 2,205.50 ($26.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,167.27 ($38.44). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,921.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,865.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55.
Bunzl Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.
Further Reading
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.