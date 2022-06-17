Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,625 ($31.86) to GBX 2,800 ($33.98) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($35.81) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($40.05) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunzl presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,897.14 ($35.16).

LON:BNZL opened at GBX 2,577 ($31.28) on Monday. Bunzl has a 1-year low of GBX 2,205.50 ($26.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,167.27 ($38.44). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,921.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,865.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55.

In other Bunzl news, insider Richard Howes sold 13,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,049 ($37.01), for a total value of £396,491.96 ($481,237.97). Also, insider Frank van Zanten sold 4,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,110 ($37.75), for a total value of £153,696.20 ($186,547.15).

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

